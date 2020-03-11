PHOTOS: Children’s Fest 2020

Crowds at Children’s Fest on March 7 at the Jim Ciccone Centre drew more than 1500 through out the five hour annual festival sponsored by Prince Rupert Special Events. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Children’s Fest volunteer, Angus McDonald, Able Seaman from the RCSCC Captain Cook 007 sanitizes the bouncy house. MacDonald said that the interior is cleaned in between every ten groups of children. Sea Cadets volunteered at the bouncy house in groups of three through out the event. (Photo K-J Millar) Gavin Skog (3) holds onto his mom, Techie Skog as they bounce on inflatable balls at the 2020 annual Children’s Fest. Adonika Browne (12) is the winner in a round of Hex Bugs, hosted by Good Times Games at the 2020 Annual Children’s Festival on March 7. Looking on is Finn Spyker 6) with his dad James Spyker, and and Isabel Wick (6). (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Claire Nel (2) and her mom Kate Nel glue fluffy balls on an art master-piece at the 2020 Annual Children’s Fest on March 7 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A bunny is turned in to a work of art by Claire Nel (2) who attend the annual Children’s fest for the first time this year with her parents Claire and Sebastian Nel. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A lunch time show by Spin Cycle, Childrens entertainers, drew a crowded audience to in the second gym at the Jim Ciccone Centre on March 7 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Healthy food alternatives, as well as hot dogs, slushies and candy floss were available at Chilren’s Fest on March 7. . Debra Ridsdale and Jordan Barten volunteer at the food table which drew long lines for snow cones. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View) Children’s Entertainer, Greg Tarlin of Spin Cycle performs a family variety act show. Tarlin entertains by spinning the ball on Hector Johnny’s (6) finger. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Hex Bugs from Good Time Games have caught the attention of Isabel Wick, 6 at the 29th annual Children’s Festival held at the Jim Ciccone Centre on March 7. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Olivia Wick (3) and her Dad, Jan Wick watch the presentation game of Hex Bugs at the 2020 Annual Children’s Festival in Prince Rupert. Lavender Spence (6) is completing some colouful art work at the crafts table at the March 7, Children’s Fest held at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Audrey Munson (3) is painting a picture of her Nanny, Connie Munson who attended the 29th Annual Children’s fest with her. Audrey’s favourite booth was the painting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Budding master artist, Audrey Munson contemplates just the right colour pallet to accent her painting of ‘Nanny’. Audrey attended the annual Children’s festival with her, dad and her grandparents. (Photo:K-J Millar)

The 29th Children’s Fest was as fantastic a year as ever. More than 1500 children, parents, grandparents and caregivers attended the Jim Ciccone Centre on March 7, for the annual fun filled event.

Painting, jewelry, colouring, play-doh, game tables, rock climbing and bouncy castles all had line ups of eager beavers to try their hands at new activities. The excitement couldn’t be toned down when Spin Cycle, a family variety entertainment act hit the stage with juggling, ball spinning and loads more fun.

Uncountable volunteers manned the tables and doled out treats such as popcorn, candy floss, hot dogs, ‘slushies’ and snow cones. Cadet volunteers from R.C.S.C.C. Captain Cook 007 paid special attention to the bounce house. Crews of three cadets supervised, then sanitized the house every group of ten children.

“I just wanted to volunteer. I knew it would be fun,” Aiden Lewis, ordinary seaman said. The sentiments were echoed by his cadet counterparts.

“You just want to help out and the bouncy castle is the most popular event,” Angus MacDonald, able seaman said.

There was fun for everyone of all ages, repeat festival goers and first timers. “It’s our first time at Children’s Fest,” Sebastian Nel, dad of Claire, said.

“We came so our child could interact with other children. This is great. There is a lot stuff for kids to do. This is absolutely fantastic,” Nell said.

