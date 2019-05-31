Senior residents enjoying sunshine with patio furniture purchased by the NCHIS

Residents at the Summit Place Assisted Living and Acropolis Manor are enjoying the Prince Rupert sunshine with some new outdoor patio furniture purchased by the North Coast Health Improvement Society.

“While we are continuing our primary efforts to fundraise for a large-scale renovation to the Cancer Care Unit at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, we were thrilled to make this donation to add some enjoyment to lives of our community’s seniors in care,” said Stefan Delloch, President of NCHIS.

READ MORE: $200,000 upgrade needed for Prince Rupert’s cancer care unit

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist