PHOTO GALLERY: The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby netted more than $10,000 for North Coast Community Services. Pictured right to left: The Northern View’s Ed Evans, sales representative, and Melissa Boutilier, office manager, and NCCS’ president, Twyla Chamberlain, and executive director Sherry Beal. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Greg Willcocks from Burns Lake caught an impressive salmon weighing 8.9 lbs. Willcocks drove up to Prince Rupert this weekend to participate in The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Fabio Pomponio, halibut 21 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Frank Bomben, halibut 33.7 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Laverne Sunduk caught a fish longer than his grand daughter! His salmon weighed 8.9 lbs, winning him a hidden weight prize. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Executive director of North Coast Community Services, Sherry Beal and her husband Warren who volunteered as weigh-master, were all smiles at the fishing derby. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

All in a days work for David Main and Bob Taylor. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Damien Radison with his little salmon weighing 4.5 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jeremy Pierce, salmon 11.7 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Pheonix Robinson was a big help in selecting our hidden weights! (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Rick Gilker, salmon 12.8 lbs. Gilker finished 8 in our top 10. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Eddy Vermeeren may not have caught the largest halibut of the day however, he did catch a break in the 50/50 draw earning himself $1,020. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Mark Hart from Terrace (left) and fishing buddy Jordan Vanderwiel (left) slid into third place with a halibut weighing 54.8 lbs. Beating fourth place by just one pound. Hart received a $500 cash prize. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Bob Taylor won the grand prize of $2,000 in the salmon category, with a catch weighing 18.2 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Bob Taylor (left) might have his name on the check - presented here by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services - but he is sharing the earnings with fishing bubby Greg (right). (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Pottle and Derry clan received a check of $2,000 presented by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Kasha Pottle and her best friend, Amaya, holding up the biggest halibut catch of the day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

David Main went out fishing with daughter Vanessa Main and placed second for largest salmon. David Main won $1,000. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

A dynamic duo from Smithers, Derek Finlayson and Leah Smith, won $1,000 for catching the second largest halibut of the day, weighing 55.4 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Karla Starr caught a salmon weighing 11.3 lbs at The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby. (photo submitted by Karla Campbell Starr)

Jenn Stratton out in the waters showing off her 9.8 lbs salmon. (photo submitted by Jenn Stratton)

Ever wondering what it looks like inside a halibut’s mouth? (photo Melissa Boutilier)

Amaya with best friend Kasha Pottle and Oscar Pottle. (photo submitted by Renee Pottle)

Amaya with Oscar Pottle are excited about their find. (photo submitted by Renee Pottle)

Girls who fish together stick together. Left to right: Macy Derry, Kasha Pottle, and Amaya. (photo submitted by Renee Pottle)

