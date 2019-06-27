PHOTO GALLERY: Onto the next chapter

Anissa Barton (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Alana Rice, Master of Ceremonies (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kaitlyn Barton (left) and Anissa Barton (right) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Left to right: Elijah Clayton, Ryan Neddy Brown, Kaitlyn Barton, and Anissa Barton (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
City councillor Reid Skelton-Moven giving an address to the graduates. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Joey Jack, addressing the graduates on behalf of MLA Jennifer Rice. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
SD52 superintendent Irene Lapierre, addressing the graduates. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Anissa Barton (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kaitlyn Barton (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Ryan Neddy Brown (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Elijah Clayton (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Elijah Clayton (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Brendan Danes (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Brendan Danes (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Brandon Johnson-Hill (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Brandon Johnson-Hill (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Claudia McLeod (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Claudia McLeod (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Claudia McLeod (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Claudia McLeod (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Joely Novak (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Joely Novak (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Joely Novak (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kimberley Risdale (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kimberley Ridsdale (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kimberley Ridsdale (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kennedi Sampson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kennedi Sampson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kennedi Sampson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kennedi Sampson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Lance Spankey (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Lance Spankey (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Mercedies Spencer (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Mercedies Spencer (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Mercedies Spencer (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
David Swanson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
David Swanson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Taylor Wilson (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Pacific Coast School held their graduation on Wednesday, June 26, at the Lester Centre.

“Let’s give a round of applause for these graduates, future leaders, and warriors,” said city councillor Reid Skelton-Moven who addressed the graduates on behalf of the city.

Skelton-Moven gave an impassioned speech about overcoming adversity, telling the story of how he rose from “a straight-C student” to a successful entrepreneur “before the entrepreneur hustle was in style” and one of the youngest elected Indigenous municipal representatives in Canada.

“I found my path. You can’t connect the dots moving forward, you can only connect them looking backward,” he told the graduates as he encouraged to find their way at their own pace.

Joey Jack, representative for MLA Jennifer Rice, was also a guest speaker. He proudly boasted that the numbers of Indigenous graduates were continuing to rise each year and encouraged the students to just “say yes” to life’s opportunities.

“Get out of town, you can always go home. Just say yes to any job or opportunity. You can always quit later. It’s always better to be unemployed than never employed,” was his final advice.

Irene Lapierre, School District 52’s superintendent, said she was proud at the resilience of the students and wished them all the best.

Principal Jeremy Janz and Alana Rice, master of ceremony, proceeded to hand out the diplomas and gave a short speech about each students future hope and dreams, some hilarious made up by Rice which brought laughter to the audience and students.

The ceremony ended with each graduate walking down the aisles of the Lester Centre one-by-one, out the door, and into the next journey of their life.

Most Read