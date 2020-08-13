Photo Gallery: Memorial totem pole raising in Prince Rupert
A 40-foot red cedar memorial pole was blessed and lifted into place at a residence in Prince Rupert on Aug. 11, 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar) A red cedar memorial pole took more than four months to be carved by Prince Rupert artist Lyle Campbell and a team of more than 10 other artists. The pole was raised in the city on Aug. 11, 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar) Totem pole raising on Aug. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert on Second Ave West. (Photo: Bo Millar)
Totem pole raising on Aug. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert on Second Ave West. (Photo: Bo Millar) Carving of the Prince Rupert memorial pole was completed by more than ten local carvers from April to July 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar) Impromptu drumming and singing was initiated by attendees at a memorial pole raising in Prince Rupert on Aug. 11, 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar) Lead carver of the memorial pole, Lyle Campbell stands on the left of fellow carver Eric Gray at the pole raising ceremony on Aug. 11, 2020. Both artists worked on the pole each day from April until completion in July. (Photo: Bo Millar) Memorial pole raising in Prince Rupert on Aug. 11, 2020. (Photo by: Bo Millar) The 40-foot memorial pole was blessed and lifted into place in Prince Rupert on Aug. 11, 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar) Prince Rupert First Nations carver Lyle Campbell spent two years bringing to fruition a carved memorial pole in memory of his mother Alice Campbell. The pole was blessed, raised on Aug. 11, 2020, and now stands at the family home on Second Ave. West. (Photo: Bo Millar) First nations drummers and dancers brought to life a memorial totem pole in the blessing and raising ceremony on Aug. 11, 2020 at a Prince Rupert Second Ave. West property. (Photo: Bo Millar) A 40-foot red cedar memorial pole was raised on Aug 11, 2020 in memory of Alice Campbell. The pole was carved by her son, Prince Rupert carver Lyle Campbell and stands in front of the family residence on Second Ave. West. (Photo: Bo Millar)
A memorial totem pole was carved by local artist Lyle Campbell in memory of his mother, Alice Campbell who passed away from cancer six years ago. The pole project took more than two years to complete with a team of 10 carvers led by Campbell. The pole was raised at the Campbell family home on Second Ave. West in Prince Rupert on Aug. 11. More than 200 people attended the ceremony, with many of them being interested on-lookers lining both sides of the city street.
K-J Millar | Journalist
