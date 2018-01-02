Baby Caleb is the first baby to be born in Prince Rupert for 2018 to parents Felicia Noseworthy, Kenneth Park and big sister Adelyn Sampson. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

Parents joked that maybe they’d have the New Year’s baby

Baby Caleb was born in Prince Rupert on Jan. 1. 2018 to Felicia Noseworthy and Kenneth Park

When Felicia Noseworthy and Kenneth Park learned of their baby’s due date they joked that maybe it would be a New Year’s baby.

At 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 Noseworthy’s water broke and the baby was on its way a couple weeks earlier than expected.

“He wasn’t expected until the 19th and my water broke at 1 a.m. We had just crawled into bed after celebrating new years and lo and behold he decided to come,” Noseworthy said lying in the hospital bed with her newborn son in her arms.

Their baby Caleb was born at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital at 2:06 p.m. weighing seven pounds, nine ounces. His name was plucked from a baby name website.

READ MORE: Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

Despite the many hours to deliver her son mom said, with a smile, it was a great labour and delivery.

“The nurses were really great, the doctor was great too,” Park said.

Older sister was also thrilled with her new baby brother. Adelyn Sampson, 3, had a few words to describe how she felt. “He’s so tiny,” she said under her breath.

Having the first baby of 2018 in Prince Rupert was a special moment for the family.

“It’s exciting because you’re already with family and everyone’s got a sense of togetherness. It’s not something like all of a sudden let’s go visit the baby at separate times,” Noseworthy said.

The family is hoping to return home on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

READ MORE: B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

Caleb was not the first 2018 baby born in the Northern Health region. The first baby born in the north is a girl. Baby Camilla Nora Taylor was born at Dawson Creek and District Hospital on Jan. 1 at 7:25 a.m. to mom Tricia and dad Ryan of Bay Tree, Alberta.

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2018 was delivered at Surrey Memorial Hospital at 12:00:09 a.m.


