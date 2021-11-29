Pacific Northwest Music Festival set to return in 2022

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace, pictured on Nov. 29, 2021, will be the sole venue for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Music Festival from April 21 to May 6. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

After two years of cancellations, the Pacific Northwest Music Festival (PNMF) is scheduled to return in April, 2022 at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace.

The two-week event will be different than years past due to the pandemic. For example, there will only be solo acts, the number of classes have been reduced and class numbers changed.

“Awards in each discipline will be handed out during the competition, and there will not be a large awards ceremony and gala this year. If the health situation improves we hope to bring all classes back in 2023,” said Bonnie Juniper, PNMF president, in a media release.

The registration deadline is Jan. 15, and the entire process will take place online on pnmf.ca. The festival is scheduled to run from April 21 to May 6, 2022.

The PNMF was cancelled outright in 2020 for the first time in its 55 year history after the board tried to find a way to work around the COVID-19 pandemic without success.

Last year the festival was cancelled for a second straight year, but organizers did offer an alternate way for performers to show off their talent.Called Spotlighting the Arts 2021, potential festival participants were invited to submit a video showcasing their performance to be posted on the PNMF website for the public to view.

Although there were no adjudicators, awards or prizes, more than 160 videos were submitted from performers of all age groups, encompassing all of the disciplines usually present at the festival like piano, dance, strings, speech arts and band.