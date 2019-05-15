NW-ACE Program celebrates its 10th cohort in Prince Rupert

Congratulations to the graduating cohort of the Northwest Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneur (NW-ACE) Program.

The class graduated on Saturday May 4, 2019 in Prince Rupert, B.C., which commenced in January 2019.

This is the 10th cohort of the NW-ACE Program in Prince Rupert, and 22nd graduating cohort of ACE program overall. They have 13 graduates who completed their classroom portion and are actively working on their business plans and are looking to launch their businesses as a result of their participation in the program.

