Jasleen Powar with her project, ‘Immigration to Canada’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Northwest elementary students expose their Canadian roots

Northwest Regional Heritage Day fair at the Lester Centre of the Arts

More than 50 elementary school students from across northern B.C. crowded the Lester Centre of the Arts April 27 to display their research projects on Canadian heritage and family history.

Heritage fairs are non-competitive events but judges are given freedom to select awards that are donated by sponsors at the provincial level of the Heritage Program in B.C.

READ MORE: Regional Heritage Fair to return for fifth year

School District 52 librarian Dale Boyle was at the Lester Centre meeting parents, teachers and students.

“We are part of the B.C heritage community and we have been working on this for quite a few months to help the children see into the past,” Boyle said.

He added the children are encouraged to study their own family and find their passion to explore it further.

“Our goal is that they start looking around their environment and see things from the past and question them and become historical detectives,” Boyle said.

READ MORE: Young historians connect personal history to Canadian heritage

Lester Centre Manager Michael Gurney presented awards to the young participants for their achievements.

“I encourage you to tell that story again and again and to use it as the beginning of a life-long interest in that story,” Gurney said to a packed reception hall of children. “So whether you’re sitting by a campfire or sitting in a classroom, you are ready to tell that story and that that story will be remembered.”

READ MORE: Young northwest researchers showcase history at Northwest Regional Heritage Fair

Raymond Wong, a Grade 3 teacher at Conrad Elementary School was at the fair with some of his students and said it is great for students to learn about their interconnectedness within the Northwest.

“We believe that every student can succeed, and they all did wonderfully,” Wong said. “We are so blessed to be able to present an exhibition project for our grade 3 class and this is a fantastic way to help encourage students to learn about their heritage at a young age and share their diverse learning.”

Award listings and video to come…


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Aura Azak and Hailey Thompson in traditional dress at the Heritage Fair Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Shae-Lynn Alexee with her project, ‘Me and my mom’s Regalia’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Nakayla Johnson with her project, ‘Totems of the North Coast’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Alexander Fast with his project, ‘Learn about Haida Culture’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Gurvir Gill with his project, ‘RCMP now and then’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Krista St. Pierre with her project, ‘My Ukranian Past’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Nathan Sawaka with his project, ‘Routes and Roots’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Kara Johnson with her project, ‘You got the gills, we got the skills’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Aura Azak Raymond Wang with the Grade 4 and 5 combined exhibition project, ‘How I am connected to the North Coast’ and ‘Our Crest’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Previous story
Growing in full sun at the Prince Rupert Plant and Flower Market

Just Posted

Northwest elementary students expose their Canadian roots

Northwest Regional Heritage Day fair at the Lester Centre of the Arts

Northwest B.C. man brought back from the dead at Vancouver General

World-first experimental intervention could save countless cardiac arrest victims’ lives

The second annual Family Support Fair held at the Civic Centre on Apr. 27

Family fun with face painting and a bouncy castle at the Jim Ciccone Centre

Second annual B.C. Special Olympics swim meet held at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

Prince Rupert hosts athletes from across B.C. attending second annual Special Olympics meet, Apr. 27

Growing in full sun at the Prince Rupert Plant and Flower Market

The Garden Club and Transition Prince Rupert teamed up at the Plant and Flower Market, Apr. 27

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Most Read