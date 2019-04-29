Northwest elementary students expose their Canadian roots

Northwest Regional Heritage Day fair at the Lester Centre of the Arts

Jasleen Powar with her project, ‘Immigration to Canada’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

More than 50 elementary school students from across northern B.C. crowded the Lester Centre of the Arts April 27 to display their research projects on Canadian heritage and family history.

Heritage fairs are non-competitive events but judges are given freedom to select awards that are donated by sponsors at the provincial level of the Heritage Program in B.C.

School District 52 librarian Dale Boyle was at the Lester Centre meeting parents, teachers and students.

“We are part of the B.C heritage community and we have been working on this for quite a few months to help the children see into the past,” Boyle said.

He added the children are encouraged to study their own family and find their passion to explore it further.

“Our goal is that they start looking around their environment and see things from the past and question them and become historical detectives,” Boyle said.

Lester Centre Manager Michael Gurney presented awards to the young participants for their achievements.

“I encourage you to tell that story again and again and to use it as the beginning of a life-long interest in that story,” Gurney said to a packed reception hall of children. “So whether you’re sitting by a campfire or sitting in a classroom, you are ready to tell that story and that that story will be remembered.”

Raymond Wong, a Grade 3 teacher at Conrad Elementary School was at the fair with some of his students and said it is great for students to learn about their interconnectedness within the Northwest.

“We believe that every student can succeed, and they all did wonderfully,” Wong said. “We are so blessed to be able to present an exhibition project for our grade 3 class and this is a fantastic way to help encourage students to learn about their heritage at a young age and share their diverse learning.”

Aura Azak and Hailey Thompson in traditional dress at the Heritage Fair Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Shae-Lynn Alexee with her project, ‘Me and my mom’s Regalia’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Nakayla Johnson with her project, ‘Totems of the North Coast’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Alexander Fast with his project, ‘Learn about Haida Culture’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Gurvir Gill with his project, ‘RCMP now and then’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Krista St. Pierre with her project, ‘My Ukranian Past’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Nathan Sawaka with his project, ‘Routes and Roots’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Kara Johnson with her project, ‘You got the gills, we got the skills’ (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)