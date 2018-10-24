Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

In 2018, the credit union had more than $42,000 in patronage refunds for its members. Members had the option to deposit the funds or donate to not-for-profit groups. Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations by Northern Savings.
Ten organizations received nearly $17,000 in donations on Oct. 18, Credit Union Day, including $1,250 to Prince Rupert Special Events Society, $4,800 for the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter and $1,350 to Success By Six.
