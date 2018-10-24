Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

Northern Savings Credit Union Rosa Miller presents $1,250 to Prince Rupert Special Events Society’s Barb Gruber [top], Nancy Golina accepts $4,800 for the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter [bottom left] and the credit union’s Donna Farwell hands $1,350 to Success By Six’s Kate Toye. (Shannon Lough and Submitted Photo/ The Northern View)

In 2018, the credit union had more than $42,000 in patronage refunds for its members. Members had the option to deposit the funds or donate to not-for-profit groups. Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations by Northern Savings.

Ten organizations received nearly $17,000 in donations on Oct. 18, Credit Union Day, including $1,250 to Prince Rupert Special Events Society, $4,800 for the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter and $1,350 to Success By Six.

RELATED: This Week Podcast — Episode 106 with Northern Savings Credit Union’s Stefan Delloch


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

Just Posted

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

One-hundred days since Armistice Day, end of World War I, to be honoured in Prince Rupert Nov. 3

$16.5M Woodworth Dam replacement project moves forward

City of Prince Rupert council briefs from Oct. 22 meeting

Strong winds forecasted in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Winds to reach between 100-120 km/h in Haida Gwaii and 70-90 km/h in Prince Rupert

Boat sinks while moored at Rushbrook floats

Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Electricity restored in slide-threatened northeastern B.C. community of Old Fort

The regional district is maintaining the evacuation order issued almost three weeks ago

Fundraiser started by B.C. man to create Mr. Dressup documentary

Keith Hoffart, from Kelowna, remembers the children’s TV show fondly and started a Kickstarter

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.75%

The central bank’s decision comes as the economy stays strong, trade uncertainty recedes

Most Read