Metlakatla Development Corporation Director Robert Nelson (left) presents a cheque for $25,000 to Trinity House Director Willy Beaudry. (Submitted photo)

North Coast recovery house receives $25,000

Funds from Metlakatla will help Trinity House afford renovations and support programs

Substance abuse is a lifestyle that many people cannot overcome without specialized support systems.

In Prince Rupert, those willing to commit to a minimum of 90 days toward recovery can find the support they need at the Trinity Men’s Recovery House — the recent recipient of a $25,000 donation from Metlakatla.

Director Willy Beaudry said, “Donations like the one we received today from the Metlakatla Development Corporation will only help our program grow in the months and years to come. [We have had] good success in assisting residents through their recovery and transition back into the community during its early operation; which is a credit to the hard work of our volunteers, directors, advisory council, North Coast Social Issues Society (NCSIS) and the commitment of the men at Trinity House.”

READ MORE: Public shows support for Trinity House

Beaudry believes this type of program is the first of its kind in the north. The donation will be utilized in different ways. Attending addictions conferences and renovations that will bring the building up to code are on the forefront. The next phase will include raising money to hire full-time employees rather than an all-volunteer staff.

“For too many years there was nowhere in the northwest men could go to get the help they need on their journey to sobriety and nowhere those returning from treatment could go to have a safe and supportive environment as they transitioned back into the community. Trinity House has filled that gap and the work they do will make a significant difference in the lives of many,” said Harold Leighton, CEO of the Metlakatla Development Corporation, in a July 17, 2018 press release.

Beaudry, a firm believer that addiction and recovery are not a ‘policing problem but a community problem’ went on to say, “We are of the mindset that long-term success is the result of family, community and business support. We are very grateful to the Metlakatla Development Corporation for its ongoing support.”

READ MORE: Recovery house passes first reading


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
