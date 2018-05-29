Marlena Joseph leads the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers during the opening ceremonies of Salmon Fest at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on May 26. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

North Coast Indigenous communities celebrate salmon at festival

The event returned for its sixth year at Civic Centre in Prince Rupert

The delicious aroma of salmon filled the hallway of the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on May 26 as First Nations villages gathered together to celebrate the beginning of the salmon harvest with Salmon Fest 2018.

Spectators were treated to a day of dancing and drumming delicious barbequed salmon as a part of the festivities.

Marlena Joseph, who has been involved with Salmon Fest since it began in 2012, said it was wonderful to see how the festival has grown, and how younger generations have the opportunity learn about their history and heritage.

“They’re going to learn not only to respect the salmon and the food and the family gatherings, but also our culture,” she said. “I like to see the young kids, the way they sing and dance and react to everything.”

North Coast Indigenous communities celebrate salmon at festival

The event returned for its sixth year at Civic Centre in Prince Rupert

