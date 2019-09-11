VIDEO: No parents please: Teens get a space of their own at Prince Rupert’s civic centre

David Geronazzo, the city’s Director of Recreation and Community Services, says he is happy that youth get to have a place of their own after school. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
A ping-pong table is one of the activities currently in the Raven Youth Lounge. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
The city’s recreation department is still looking for community donations, such as a coffee table, to fill up the youth hub. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
The city’s recreation department is still looking for community donations to fill up the youth hub. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
The Raven Youth Lounge has some spaces for homework. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
A foosball table is one of the activities currently in the Raven Youth Lounge. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Sorry, no parents allowed. The city’s recreation department unveiled the new Raven Youth Lounge on the main floor of the civic centre as a place for teenagers to come after school for programming or just to hang out.

The soft opening of the youth hub took place on Wednesday night.

Currently, the space is outfitted with a ping-pong table and foosball table for some communal fun. There are also two couches, bookcase, a television and tables for some relaxation or homework.

“We’re happy to be able to offer this new space to teens in Prince Rupert,” David Geronazzo, the Director of Recreation and Community Services, said.

The recreation department is seeking donations from the community for any additional items that can be added into the hub. There are plans for a media console, community bulletin board and additional games tables in the future.

READ MORE: Researchers turn to classroom to help teens overcome costly sleep woes

READ MORE: Doctors aim to scale up youth suicide prevention program across Canada

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SD52’s literacy intervention program reads as a success

Just Posted

No parents please: Teens get a space of their own at Prince Rupert’s civic centre

The city’s recreation department is still looking for community donations to fill up the youth hub

SD52’s literacy intervention program reads as a success

The program was implemented in Spring 2019 for 16-20 weeks

Jays brew up a slo-pitch title

Sea Sport also slugs their way to “A” League tourney win

Moresby Tank Removal Project moves forward; Port Edward to receive more than $1M from Ridley Tax

Council briefs, Monday Sept. 9

This is not the end of Alaska ferry in Prince Rupert: Cullen and Brain

Alaska government announces Oct. 1 end of Ketchikan-Prince Rupert service

STORY & PHOTOS & Video: The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

The event was in support of North Coast Community Services

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Most Read