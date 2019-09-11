VIDEO: No parents please: Teens get a space of their own at Prince Rupert’s civic centre

Sorry, no parents allowed. The city’s recreation department unveiled the new Raven Youth Lounge on the main floor of the civic centre as a place for teenagers to come after school for programming or just to hang out.
The soft opening of the youth hub took place on Wednesday night.
Currently, the space is outfitted with a ping-pong table and foosball table for some communal fun. There are also two couches, bookcase, a television and tables for some relaxation or homework.
“We’re happy to be able to offer this new space to teens in Prince Rupert,” David Geronazzo, the Director of Recreation and Community Services, said.
The recreation department is seeking donations from the community for any additional items that can be added into the hub. There are plans for a media console, community bulletin board and additional games tables in the future.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter