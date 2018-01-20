SeaFisheries and Oceans Canada is training officers on how to rescue stranded whales along the B.C. coast. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales

In the waters off Seal Cove in Prince Rupert, eight fisheries officers gathered around an inflatable orca laying on the rocky beach.

The officers are using the plastic, weighted whale while training with new equipment specifically designed for the scenario in front of them.

Paul Cottrell, a marine mammal coordinator with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, is travelling around the province to run simulated stranded whale drills with the officers. On Jan. 18, Prince Rupert was one of four coastal locations participating in the training.

“This gear was just brought up in the last week, so we wanted to get on it right away,” Cottrell said. “As you know, we have fisheries officers all over the coast in key areas. The more officers we have trained for using this gear where the gear is, the more successful we’re going to be.”

From the UK, the flotation pontoon is inflated on either side of the whale and attached to another piece that goes underneath the whale, cradling it as its body readjusts to the water. There are now four pontoons in B.C., created specifically for mid-size whales like orcas, minke whales, grey whale calfs and humpback calfs that become stranded — still alive — on the beach.

Marine animal rescues from land are tricky. Living their lives suspended in water, these large creatures aren’t made for the same kind of gravity as land animals.

“Whenever an animal live-strands, it’s very hard on the animal. The gravity is very difficult, so the blood pools on the bottom. These pontoons allow us to put it underneath and take the animals back into the water. It allows them to equilibrate, it allows them to get that blood flowing,” Cottrell said after the training session. “Thirty to 60 minutes in the water and then, if they’re healthy enough to do so, they’ll swim off. It’s a great thing when you can actually help, especially with these whale populations that are in trouble.”

Cottrell said using a tarp instead is more complicated and often not as successful.

READ and WATCH: Young minke whale rescued after beaching in Haida Gwaii

“We’ve had a number of strandings over the years on the North Coast, including just a couple of months ago we had a young minke whale up in Naden Harbour. Again, that whale was the size where this type of floatation pontoon would have been great. That particular instance, we had to wait for a full tidal cycle to come back and that’s very hard on the animal.

“This allows you to get in and act quicker,” Cottrell said. “This allows us to do a better job and hopefully save more whales.”

Cottrell said anyone who sees a whale or animal in distress can call the BC Marine Animal Response Network at 1-800-465-4336. The hotline is available 24-hours a day.

READ MORE: Volunteers rush to help beached whale


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Roy & Rosemary bring the sounds of Hollywood to Prince Rupert

Just Posted

VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales

Rupert recreation parking rent fees set to decrease in 2018

Proposed changes will make it easier for vendors and renters to use recreation facilities

Sports briefs

Here’s what going on in Prince Rupert sports this weekend

Coal train derailment near New Hazelton

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment in Northern B.C.

WEB POLL: How concerned are you about wildlife encroaching on city space?

Both sightings were reported to RCMP, who did not find a the animal in the area

This Week Episode 68

From inside the Northern View office in Prince Rupert we bring you all the news headlines

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

RCMP nail sex toy thief

Shop owner plays a role in arrest

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

Most Read

  • VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

    Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales