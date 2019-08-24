“The Quilt of Belonging to Prince Rupert” celebrates memories from the first 100 years of the town. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

New piece of art bedecks Prince Rupert Library

“The Quilt of Belonging to Prince Rupert” makes long awaited move to its new home

Visitors to the library will have no doubt noticed a new piece of art hanging prominently in the entranceway.

A sprawling quilt, entitled “The Quilt of Belonging to Prince Rupert”, has served as a bold addition to the space, with a backstory that is just as impressive.

The quilt was commissioned in 2010 by the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council (PRCAC) to celebrate the city’s centennial anniversary. Then president Mariana Hulsen and local quilter and artist Pam Mahoney were the coordinators for the project.

Participants from around town were asked to create a patch that symbolized their connection and relationship to Prince Rupert. This could come in the form of a landmark, nature view or even a memory they had of the town during its 100-year existence.

Library assistant Lou Allison and Prince Rupert Community Arts Council vice-president Debra Strand, along with many others, helped work to move the quilt to the library. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

PRCAC vice-president Debra Strand was one of the contributors.

“When I was doing this I spent so many hours out exploring the harbour and wherever I could get to in my kayak. So for me when I thought of home and community, that’s what I wanted to do,” Strand said.

“So many people have different views of the community,” Strand added. “You’ve got long term residents, short term residents, everybody has different experiences. Something like this brings them all together and gives a big picture of what a community is.”

In total, 39 people made a total of 42 squares, resulting in the colourful six-by-seven panel piece. The quilt was originally hung at the Lester Centre to mark the anniversary on Mar. 10, 2010.

The original intent was always to move the quilt to the library, and on Aug. 15 this finally became a reality thanks to an installation by workers from the city.

READ MORE: Programs prove popular at local library

The quilt that previously hung in the space – initiated by the North Coast Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society to recognize the idea of “Home” – will now be hung in the library’s Multipurpose Room.

A third quilt decorates the space as well, a representational quilt constructed by the Big Rain Quilt Guild. The Prince Rupert Community Arts Council and Fabric Boutique sponsored the quilt to celebrate Homecoming in 2005.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Joe Zelwietro sees the library for more than its books

