With 38 years of ministry work in Nunavut, Paul Williams moved south to join Prince Rupert’s Anglican parish. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

New minister joins Prince Rupert’s Anglican parish

Paul Williams moved south to lead St. Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral

After almost a year without a minister, Paul Williams is being installed as the rector of Prince Rupert’s Anglican parish on June 17.

Williams arrived in the North Coast city for the first time on May 25. He brings 38 years of ministry work in Nunavut with him.

“All my ministry, up to this month, has been amongst the Inuit people, learning their language and learning their culture. In my waning years, I thought it would be nice to sort of check out another culture, another form of ministry and learn more about the church in the south,” Williams said from a pew in St. Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral.

While Williams is originally from Wales, he grew up in the Toronto area. When he was 14 years old, he said he felt a calling to ministry work. He met the bishop of the Arctic, who would sponsor him through his education and sent Williams north for the first time. His first official post was a parish in Hudson’s Bay.

Williams was invited to Prince Rupert when his current bishop moved to the Caledonia district. The Anglican parish in Rupert hadn’t had a resident minister in almost a year.

READ MORE: The last service of Prince Rupert’s First Presbyterian Church

“We were getting helped by two of the clergy from Port Edward, who would come up twice a month to look after the services here. It was a great gift to this parish,” he said. “We are grateful for them. I think the congregation here is so thrilled to have their own resident priest again.”

Already, Williams said he’s been welcomed by the people of Prince Rupert. In a recent shopping trip to buy picture frames, he spent 45 minutes talking to the store’s staff about his recent move. He’s looking forward to getting to know them better and perhaps learn a new language.

“I got to the point where I was fairly fluent in the Inuktituk language. I don’t know that I’ll need the language as much here, but I do want to make the effort to try to learn at least the polite phrases, thank you and that type of thing,” he said.

Williams is also getting acquainted with Rupert’s abundant nature. He’s been without trees and spiders for almost four decades, and enjoys that the road connects to the rest of the country.

“I’m quite looking forward to the years of experience here. Yes, it’s the wettest place in Canada — I get that — but having come from a place with four months of darkness a year to this, I’m just thrilled.

“I feel almost already at home.”

READ MORE: Christians unite for one service in Prince Rupert


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Robots take over Roosevelt Elementary School for programming competition

Just Posted

New minister joins Prince Rupert’s Anglican parish

Paul Williams moved south to lead St. Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral

Students set new records at Prince Rupert Middle School track day

Three new marks set on June 15 at Charles Hays Secondary School

Prince Rupert Chevron’s tanks run dry

The Second Avenue West gas station began to turn away customers on Saturday morning

Robots take over Roosevelt Elementary School for programming competition

Grade 4 and 5 students used iPads and block coding to put their logic skills to the test

Nine-year-old launches recycling business in northwest B.C.

With no curb-side pick up recycling in Prince Rupert, one young boy found his niche

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read