The 11th Prince Rupert Scout Group smile at the donation of camping equipment from the Port of Prince Rupert. (Submitted)

New camping gear helps get Scouts outside

Port of Prince Rupert donated $11,040 for the new equipment

After more than 20 years, the Prince Rupert Scout Group is getting eight new camping tents.

Scouts were given $11,040 to update their gear for outdoor learning adventures, a donation from the Port of Prince Rupert’s Community Investment Fund. The volunteer-based organization will also buy a cargo trailer as they have a hard time finding a place to store their old equipment.

“This project is a dream come true for our leaders and kids, giving us the ability to plan and participate in all the traditional outdoor activities Scouts are known for with renewed enthusiasm and inclusiveness,” group commissioner, Jeroen Gerritsen said in a press release.

The group plans to put their new equipment to the test soon — during a wilderness survival weekend on Lucy Island this year.

