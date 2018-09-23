Naval vessel docks in Prince Rupert

The HMCS Whitehorse 705 came to Prince Rupert on Sept. 21.

The marine coastal defense vessel has been docked at the public breakwater where its crew are offering tours to both Rupertites and cruise ship passengers visiting the city.

The ship was commissioned on April 17, 1998 and has since served as a training vessel for junior naval officers, conducted fisheries and sovereignty patrols, route survey work and remote mine-hunting trials.

According to the ship’s crew, the ship will next be deployed to the Carribean where it will help to prevent drug smuggling from Mexico.

