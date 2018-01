Sharon and Malcolm Sampson won the 2018 money tree from Cook’s Jewellers

Bob McMeekin from Cook’s Jewellers presents the annual money tree to this year’s winners Sharon and Malcolm Sampson. (Submitted)

The annual Cook’s Jewellers money tree went home with Sharon and Malcolm Sampson this year. Part of a 30-year strong tradition of customer appreciation, the winners receive a $1,000 gift certificate and the cash on the tree. The amount of the winnings is “a tightly-held secret,” owner Rick McChesney said.

READ MORE: A new angel raises funds for the Salvation Army



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter