The owner of the Moby Dick Inn in Prince Rupert purchased two goats to help her tame the weeds on her property. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

The Moby Dick Inn has brought in a pair of goats to do some landscaping but despite the excitement they’ve stirred among residents, the city has asked the owner to remove the livestock.

Prince Rupert hotel owner, Teresa Lee, purchased goats from a Hazelton farmer this past weekend to maintain the weeds outside the inn.

“I tried to make a nice garden, and I put some cherry trees and you know those weeds I just cannot get rid of it. I spray and I pull it out but I just cannot win the battle, you know, so my husband said maybe goats is the answer,” Lee said.

She found a farmer in Hazelton who sells goats, and two days later he brought up a mother and a daughter — who Lee has named Tanny and Hanny.

“We’re going to build a nice house for them, and hopefully they enjoy Prince Rupert,” Lee said.

The goats were only in the yard for about two hours when a photo was shared on social media drawing curious residents to visit the goats, leaning against the fence with big smiles on their faces.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s nice for the kids, that’s for sure,” said Crystal White.

One young girl said she’d never seen a real live goat before.

But moments after The Northern View interviewed Lee, the city stopped by the hotel and said she would have to remove the goats.

The City of Prince Rupert has a bylaw that prohibits keeping livestock in the area. Lee said she was told to remove the goats right away. She called the former owner and they wouldn’t be able to come pick the goats up until the weekend. For now, she said she’s leaving the goats outside the Moby Dick Inn to let people enjoy them.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Teresa Lee, owner of the Moby Dick Inn and two goats, Tanny and Hanny. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Tanny and Hanny the goats outside the Moby Dick Inn, in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
First Nations and Prince Rupert community celebrate arrival of salmon
Next story
Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Just Posted

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

Bulk of federal clean-energy investments go to remote Haida Gwaii in B.C.

The project would involve expanding an existing hydroelectricity installation and reducing use of diesel fuel

Prince Rupert Middle School athlete breaks northwest high jump record

Middle schooler Benjamin Visser broke multiple track and field records in this month’s regionals

City releases the Prince Rupert Tsunami Study results

City of Prince Rupert May 27 council briefs on emergency preparedness and the child care action plan

Rock Stock 2019 is over, and the next one can’t come soon enough

Ninth annual Rock Stock show raises over $3,700 for the Lester Centre of the Arts

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

UPDATE: ‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Aquilini senior VP Jim Chu issues response to temporary workers.

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Most Read