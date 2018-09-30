Sheila Adams, Abigail Spence and Kate-lynn Spence hold up signs during the Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Missing women honoured along the Highway of Tears

Approximately 50 people attended Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29

Janice Brown may not personally know anyone who has disappeared along Highway 16, but as an Indigenous woman, she feels it is important to shine a light on an issue nonetheless.

“I think there definitely needs to be more awareness of this problem,” said Brown, who is Tsimshian and Haida. “There are way to many lives lost in a tragic way, and I just wanted to show the rest of Canada that Prince Rupert cares.”

READ MORE: Walking the Highway of Tears for a woman who went missing 12 years ago from Prince Rupert

Brown organized the Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29 to honour and raise awareness about the women who have gone missing along the highway.

Also known as the Highway of Tears, Highway 16 stretches more than 850 kilometres between Prince George and Prince Rupert. More than 19 women and men have either been murdered or gone missing along the highway over the years.

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at the Lester Centre where they held a smudging ceremony and read the names of the individuals who have gone missing along the highway.

“I do not want to lose anymore of our sisters, mothers or daughters this way,” said John E. Stevens, who addressed the crowd before the march. “I hope we can find justice.”

Following Stevens’s words, the group walked to the “No Hitchhiking” sign along on Highway 16 just passed the Lester Centre. They sang songs and held signs along the highway before marching back to the bridge by the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre where they released balloons.

READ MORE: Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Brown said the gathering was a relatively impromptu event, that she planned only a few days before. After discussing it with a few close friends, she started a Facebook event and began making signs. She said she was overwhelmed by the turnout on such short notice.

“Just seeing all the people that showed up and the feeling of seeing and honouring the women who have been lost on the highway, it was such an emotional feeling,” she said.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Tinesha Brown beats a drum during the Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Janice Brown leads a a song during the Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Janice Brown leads a group of protesters on a march during the Stolen Sister vigil on Sept. 29. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Previous story
Heart of Our City – Riding for Bob

Just Posted

Missing women honoured along the Highway of Tears

Approximately 50 people attended Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29

Rampage dominate in season opener

The Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Kitimat Ice Demons 5-1 on Sept. 29

Heart of Our City – Riding for Bob

Stefanie Wainman rode in this year’s Cops for Cancer - Tour de North in her grandfather’s memory

Northwest dragon boat team wins at Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Northwest Wave Riders won the women’s “Diamond-B” division on Sept. 8 and 9

Where there’s smoke, there’s fish

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society teaches youth in Prince Rupert how to smoke black cod

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Two officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Two killed in separate Okanagan crashes

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Most Read