Chelsea Park demonstrates the thickness of the popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard Treat at the Langley City Dairy Queen. On Thursday, August 9, proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

The forecast calls for Blizzards.

It’s a cooling trend that B.C. residents look forward to every summer — and have for the past 16 years.

With Miracle Treat Day on the horizon once again, staff at Dairy Queen restaurants across province are ready to fire up their blenders in support of a good cause.

Thursday, Aug. 9, marks the 16th annual Miracle Treat Day, when proceeds from every Blizzard sold at participating locations in the province are donated to BC Children’s Hospital, one of 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

Every minute, 62 children are admitted to hospital. Since 1984 Dairy Queen has raised more than $135 million to support the treatment of sick and injured children across North America.

Previous story
Coding camp brings programming skills to North Coast students

Just Posted

Shovels in the ground for Port Edward’s seniors housing

Minister of municipal affairs and housing, Selina Robinson, announced the build of 16 units

Prince Rupert to receive 64 international college students this fall

Coast Mountain College campuses in Terrace, Prince Rupert and Smithers to get bulk of students

Province breaks ground on Prince Rupert’s modular housing project

Construction for the new supportive housing next to the Transition House will be complete by winter

UPDATE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Concrete truck flips on Kaien Island Road

Incident closed road in Prince Rupert’s industrial park on July 31

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Most Read

  • Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

    Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year