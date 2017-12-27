Message on a bottle

Elementary students in Prince Rupert hope their art sends a message against drinking and driving

Elementary students drew holiday messages reminding people not to drink and drive. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

They may not hang on the fridge, but elementary school students in Prince Rupert hope their artwork will send a message. This holiday season, Operation Santa’s Helpers teamed up with Prince Rupert RCMP, using their creativity to remind people not to drink and drive.

The message on the bottle — presented by the coloured drawings on their paper bag wrapping — can be found at the liquor stores in the city at the check out.

The RCMP picked up the bags and dropped them off at liquor stores on Dec. 19.

“It’s a positive message that we want to get out to people over the holidays, we are hoping that receiving one of these bags will promote safe driving habits,” Sgt. Dave Uppal said.

