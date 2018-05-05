Mckay Street Park remains closed while awaiting inspection

An assessment by the Municipal Insurance Agency is scheduled for mid-May

Mckay Street Park remains closed to the public nearly four weeks after a team of volunteers worked to transform it into a community hub.

The new playground contains a jungle gym, slides, swings and an open space for children to run and enjoy the space. However, it is enclosed by a fence which is currently preventing access.

READ MORE: Mckay Street Park breaks ground

Richard Pucci, the City of Prince Rupert’s director of operations, said playgrounds must undergo a mandatory inspections before they are opened to the public for use.

In an emailed statement, Pucci said there is a Municipal Insurance Agency assessment scheduled for mid-May. Once complete, the city will complete any necessary work to ensure the playground meets mandated standards.

“We will work to have improvements done as soon as possible so that the kids and community can enjoy this great new playground,” he said.

On April 7 and 8, approximately 40 volunteers worked to convert the once vacant lot. The work was made possible after Prince Rupert won $100,000 in the BCAA Play Here contest in June 2017 which was integral to this early part of its development. There were 10 other communities in the running for the prize, but Prince Rupert was able to rally support and win it alongside Quesnel, Galiano Island and Kamloops.

READ MORE: Community rallies, wins $100,000 for Mckay Street Park



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter