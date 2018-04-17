Crystal Lorette started working at the Lestre Centre in 2000 and took over as manager in 2006. She steps down in August 2018. (File photo)

Lorette to retire from Lester Centre

Crystal Lorette served as the theatre’s manager for 12 years

When she first accepted the responsibilities of managing the Lester Centre in 2006, Crystal Lorette did not think it would be 12 years before she retired.

Now, after shepherding the facility through hundreds of musical performances, community shows, dance recitals as well as numerous upgrades, Lorette said she is ready to step down.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” she said. “It’s time for someone else to step in and see what they can do.”

Lorette will be retiring from her position on August 31. She said she had considered the decision for a long time, and gave the centre’s board of directors one year’s notice at the end of last summer.

Lorette said while it was rewarding to bring artists and groups to the theatre, she was happiest seeing the city’s youth perform on stage for the first time and develop their confidence in front of the community.

“The pride I see in them is what makes me happy,” she said. “Having a part in enhancing the quality of life in our tiny little wet community is something I’m proud of.”

Lorette said while she has retired from the theatre, she intends to continue to work in some other capacity in Prince Rupert.

“Who knows where the next step of the journey will take me,” she said. “But I’m really excited.”

