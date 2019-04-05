An orca paid a visit to the Prince Rupert harbour on April 4, impressing a few onlookers, including the researchers from the North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative. (Ocean Wise photo)

Lone killer whale explores Prince Rupert harbour

Known as T124C, the orca was caught on camera by the North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative team

A solo killer whale travelled into the Prince Rupert harbour Thursday morning, April 4.

He’s known as T124C. The 27-year-old male Bigg’s — transient, marine mammal eating — killer whale often travels alone.

Researchers from the North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative, part of Ocean Wise Conservation Association, collected a few photos and confirmed which whale it was T124C by examining the shape of his dorsal fin and unique, white saddle patch.

Citizens can contribute to research by reporting sightings of whales via the WhaleReport App or online at Wildwhales.org, or emailing ID photos to northcoast@ocean.org.

READ MORE: Winter humpback visits Ridley Island

