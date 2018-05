Chris Lightfoot and Emma Kivisild accept a $800 cheque from Jamie Scott, member of Lions Club of Prince Rupert on May 11. The money will be used to promote the concept of complete streets in Prince Rupert, including banners, stickers and promotional material to be distributed at Seafest in June. (Complete Streets photo)

