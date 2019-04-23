Lily Swanson celebrates her 90th birthday in Prince Rupert

The Acropolis Manor resident has 22 grandchildren and is a great grandmother to 25 children

Lily Swanson blows out her candles at her 90th birthday party on Saturday, Apr 20 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Lily Swanson turned 90 years old with a big celebration at the Acropolis Manor on Saturday, April 20.

Born in Kinuso, Alberta, Lily moved to Prince Rupert with her husband Arthur Swanson and their two children in 1949. Lily and Arthur had eight more children, seven girls and three boys.

Today, Lily has 22 grandchildren and is a great grandmother to 25 children.

The Swanson’s have been devout Christians who respect God’s ways, said their daughter Brenda Stace-Smith. Lily enjoyed going to church at the Pentecostal Tabernacle and raised her family in a Christian home where belief in faith, forgiveness and love came from God.

Her mother would often say that you will never get through life unless you ask God for help and guidance.

When asked about Lily’s secret to longevity, her daughter said it came from never saying she was old and dressing up every day with lipstick, her hair done up and her wardrobe was always impeccable.

Stace-Smith was seen at Acropolis Manor hard at work preparing for the day’s celebrations.

“We all have faith in everything we do because our mom raised us that way,” said Stace-Smith. “Loving one another, forgiving one another and keeping us in unity.”

“She was the best mom and still is the best mom in the world … She is the happiest, sweetest lady that you’ll ever meet.”

Lily arrived at Acropolis Manor in need of more assistance in her everyday living.

“Moving to the manor has been the best place, safest place and she loves it as do we,” Stace-Smith said. “Lily loves to sing and play her guitar still to this day and plays for her friends at the Manor. Her family sometimes dances for her and with her.”

“Our mother is happy, safe and we all couldn’t be happier. We treat this place like her home and we love the people that look after her and see the friends she has made as a blessing.”

Children and grandchildren gathered at the activity hall in Acropolis Manor and all sang Lily a happy birthday. While her daughter helped her blow out her candles, Lily cut her own cake.



Lily Swanson and her daughters (Submitted photo)

Lily Swanson and her boys (Submitted photo)

Lily and Arthur with their children (Submitted photo)

Lily and Arthur Swanson and family (Submitted photo)

Lily and Arthur Swanson with their child (Submitted photo)