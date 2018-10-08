Russel Adams is the co-creator of Rainbow Nation podcast in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

LGBT stories from Prince Rupert shared on new podcast

Video with Rainbow Nation co-creator Russel Adams about the first episode and where to find it

Two best friends, who met over a stick of gum in 1988, have put together an LGBT-themed podcast in their small northern B.C. city.

Russel Adams and Christine Danroth launched the first episode of Rainbow Nation on Oct. 4. The podcast is available to the world, but speaks to the lives within Prince Rupert. Their first guest is Ashley Wilson, a transgender woman who speaks about life in the north.

“Just listening to her, she’s so articulate, and so passionate and so smart, that I could just sit there and listen to her talk. It’s pretty exciting,” Adams said.

The first episode runs for 40 minutes on a podcast hosting site called PodBean. People can download episodes and play them on any device, or they can listen directly on the site.

“We’re just hoping to get those LGBT voices and stories out there in the universe,” Adams said. “There’s some pretty amazing people here in Prince Rupert within the LGBT spectrum that we just kind of want to get to know better.”

He anticipates about six to eight episodes. Next, they’re interviewing, Blair Mirau, city councillor incumbent and CEO of the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society.

Check out or subscribe to Rainbow Nation podcast or listen to the first episode right here.

RELATED: Russel Adams is the Cheesecake Fairy

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Carving out an enduring legacy

Just Posted

LGBT stories from Prince Rupert shared on new podcast

Video with Rainbow Nation co-creator Russel Adams about the first episode and where to find it

Hot start leads Rampage to third straight victory

Prince Rupert poured in 11 goals against the Ice Demons on Oct. 6.

Rampage beat River Kings, start season 2-0

Prince Rupert beat Terrace 8-7 in a high paced, back-and-forth game

Heart of Our City: Carving out an enduring legacy

Art Sterritt has spent 50 years creating different forms of Indigenous art in Prince Rupert

Without volunteers, Red Cross equipment loan depot may close

Prince Rupert patients may have to access crutches and wheelchairs from the Terrace depot

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Most Read