LGBT stories from Prince Rupert shared on new podcast

Video with Rainbow Nation co-creator Russel Adams about the first episode and where to find it

Russel Adams is the co-creator of Rainbow Nation podcast in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Two best friends, who met over a stick of gum in 1988, have put together an LGBT-themed podcast in their small northern B.C. city.

Russel Adams and Christine Danroth launched the first episode of Rainbow Nation on Oct. 4. The podcast is available to the world, but speaks to the lives within Prince Rupert. Their first guest is Ashley Wilson, a transgender woman who speaks about life in the north.

“Just listening to her, she’s so articulate, and so passionate and so smart, that I could just sit there and listen to her talk. It’s pretty exciting,” Adams said.

The first episode runs for 40 minutes on a podcast hosting site called PodBean. People can download episodes and play them on any device, or they can listen directly on the site.

“We’re just hoping to get those LGBT voices and stories out there in the universe,” Adams said. “There’s some pretty amazing people here in Prince Rupert within the LGBT spectrum that we just kind of want to get to know better.”

He anticipates about six to eight episodes. Next, they’re interviewing, Blair Mirau, city councillor incumbent and CEO of the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society.

Check out or subscribe to Rainbow Nation podcast or listen to the first episode right here.