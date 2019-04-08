Leonila Garcia Abecia, in her twenties when she lived in the Philippines. She turned 105 years old in Prince Rupert in March before passing away shortly after. (Jean Sabado photo)

Leonila “Lola” Garcia Abecia passes away at 105

Family celebrated her birthday at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on March 14

Shortly after her 105 birthday, Leonila “Lola” Garcia Abecia passed away peacefully at Acropolis Manor.

On March 14, her family had thrown a party for her, and many recalled all the memories of their mother, grandmother and great grandmother from over the years.

READ MORE: Celebrating Lola’s 105th birthday in Prince Rupert

Lola, as she was affectionately called, had moved to Canada in 1977, and ingrained herself in the Prince Rupert Filipino community. She was known for her love of fishing on the Skeena River, and cooking with family.

Ten years ago, she broke her hip and she has been at Acropolis Manor, a long-term care facility on the North Coast, ever since.

Father Terry Brock officiated her funeral service on April 1 at the Annunciation Church.

OBITUARY: Leonila Peralta Garcia Abecia

