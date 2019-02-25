North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual fair on Feb. 24. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Learning about Prince Rupert literacy

North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual fair on Feb. 24

North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual Literacy Fair on Feb. 23 in Prince Rupert Square Mall. The fair gave community organiztions in Prince Rupert an opportunity to showcase how they support literacy in the city.

The event feature booths from Northern Health, KidsSport, Northern Savings Credit Union and many others. There were also special drumming and line dancing performances.

“Today is a very important day in a different way as it allows community to see who is in their community,” said Kate Toye, the program and outreach coordinator for North Coast Literacy Now. “It not only allows the public to come out and go from table to table, but it also offers a time for community organizations to see what other community organizations are in Prince Rupert and how they are supporting literacy in Prince Rupert.”

Most Read