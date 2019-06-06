Kistumkalum holds bike rodeo for youth

Terrace RCMP attended the Kitsumkalum Bike Rodeo event to help participants choose a helmet that was the right fit for them. (Contributed Photo)

Kitsumkalum youth took part in their first bike rodeo on May 31.

To make sure that the young cyclists were ready to ride the road, the Kitsumkalum Band partnered with Terrace RCMP and the Northern Brain Injury Association to teach them about bike safety.

Each participant received a new fitted bike helmet and had their bike checked over to ensure it met road standards.

Bike stations were also set up to review and teach youth about road safety. Hot dogs were later given out in completion of the rodeo.

A contest was also held as part of the event, crowning Bluthe Munroe as the grand winner who took home a new bike.



