Killer Whale sighting at Prince Rupert Whale Festival

The second annual North Coast Ecology Centre Society Whale Festival is being held at the Prince Rupert Convention Centre over the May 11 to 12 weekend.
The two-day festival starting on Saturday, featured an opening ceremony performance by the Northern Lights Dancers, a chance for the kids to build a whale and the Chowder and Dance Party fundraiser on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, mothers watch a free screening of the Humpback Whale Documentary narrated by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor.
Festival co-organizers Karina Fracott and Caitlin Birdsall said there had been a good turnout for the event and that it was great to see so many people and families come out to learn about whale bones and skeletons.
Michelle Segal and Cierra Hart of Strawberry Isle Marine Research society travelled from Tofino and were on hand for the Build-a-Whale interactive program, helping children learn all about killer whales.
The Build-A-Whale program aims to educate participants about marine biology, anatomy, evolutionary science and conservation, and provides hands-on learning experiences, from interactive displays and stands to a full-size killer whale skeleton that children build.
Segal said that the sense of collaboration and comradery had blown her away. “I am so happy that we were invited here to the Whale Festival by the North Coast Ecology Centre Society,” Segal said about the event.
Fisheries and Ocean Canada (DFO) field supervisor Clarence Nelson, who attended the event along with fishery officers Jesse Risto and Katriona Day, said the event was very well organized.
“It’s great to see professionals from the area sharing the same goal; public awareness and education,” Nelson said.
Video to come …
gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter