Kaien Trail Society branches out with new network trail

Rail Trail is the latest project in their Phase 1 plan to connect Prince Rupert

Kaien Trails Society is bushwhacking their way to a sustainably connected city.

In July, community volunteers and board members of the trail society brought their tools out to a newly planned trail and began chopping their way through a small portion in the bushes.

The current project is part of Phase 1 of the society’s Master Plan, a concept to connect Kaien Island through a trail network accessible to as many people as possible while also offering routes to recreational, cultural and natural amenities along the way, said Sean Carlson, president of the trail society.

READ MORE: Tall Trees Trail added to Kaien Island trail network

Carlson said Phase 1 encompasses a loop connecting Prince Rupert’s waterfront out to Butze Rapid’s trailhead, to the Civic Centre, to Cow Bay and back to Seal Cove via Rushbrook Trail.

Map of the Phase 1 Loop (highlighted in yellow) in the Kaien Trails Society’s Master Plan to connect the island via a network of hiking trails. (screenshot from the Kaien Island Trail Network – Official Plan 2017)

The new trail – tentatively called the Rail Trail – is one small part of Phase 1, which will span from Seal Cove to the Industrial Park.

“Hopefully we can get this done sooner rather than later. Rushbrook took 15 years, but we’re hoping with the momentum and benefit that people are seeing with Rushbrook we can get it done a lot quicker,” said Carlson.

Rail Trail’s potential name is a reference to the past when the route would have been the actual rail line that could have gone around Kaien Island. The Grand Trunk Pacific Rail Line was supposed to go around Prince Rupert but never passed Sourdough Bay.

With some volunteers covered over the ankles in mud, there is still a long trail ahead before its completion. The trail consists mostly of flat terrain with sections of steady inclines throughout the hike and offers viewpoints of the water with a nice breeze to stave off the sweat.

Carlson said the trail is still in the feasibility and pre-design stage, but they plan to make it accessible to bikers and as friendly as possible to people with disabilities. There is also no cost assigned to the project yet as they still have many discussions to get through with landowners.

PHOTOS AND READ MORE: Rushbrook Trail receives its annual spring spruce-up

Map of the proposed network trail connecting Kaien Island via a network of hiking trails. (screenshot from the Kaien Island Trail Network – Official Plan 2017)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO, PHOTOS, STORY: Touring the gardens of Rupert’s best green thumbs

Just Posted

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Kaien Trial Society branches out with new network trail

Rail Trail is the latest project in their Phase 1 plan to connect Prince Rupert

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

Racquet redesign redeveloping Rupert recreation

Association seeking to turn racquet centre into a multi-sport complex

Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Courses are being offered at CMTN’s Terrace, Prince Rupert and Masset campuses starting in September

VIDEO, PHOTOS, STORY: Touring the gardens of Rupert’s best green thumbs

Garden Club fundraiser tours the town exploring Rupert’s best in show

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Most Read