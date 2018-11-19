Handmade Christmas ornaments on display (Nick Laws/ The Northern View)

Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights

Video of a packed Prince Rupert civic centre where people came to buy local goods before Christmas

The 43rd annual Kaien Island Craft Fair was held in the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Nov. 16 and 17. Vendors and shoppers alike from across the North Coast filled the recreational space.

Dozens of tables were set up and craftspeople showcased their handmade masterpieces. Guests were invited to peruse the isles, getting a peek at the work of the most creative craftspeople the community could offer.

All in an effort to give back.

“These are the communities that we raise our kids in… it’s just so important we spend locally and make sure that we create communities that our kids can grow up in and stay in,” Kala Hooker, one of the fair’s vendors said.

READ MORE: Craft Paradise

RELATED: 2017 Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Transition Society hosts exhibit on addiction portrayed through art

Just Posted

Prince Rupert students learn with scientific building blocks

Video on Geneskool, a learning program Genome BC brought to SD 52 Nov. 14 - 20

Prince Rupert rugby star to play in Dubai tournament

Emirates Airlines Rugby seven’s tournament draws some of the best players in the world

Quesnel Kangaroos bounce Prince Rupert Rampage

Alessio Tomassetti gets four points in 8-4 shootout win at West Fraser Centre

Prince Rupert Rampage fall to Stampeders

The Rampage lost their second game in a row in Williams Lake.

Heart of Our City – One good deed

Peggy Fergusson helped a senior Rupertite regain her footing

Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights

Video of a packed Prince Rupert civic centre where people came to buy local goods before Christmas

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Deportation averted for Putin critic who feared return to Russia

Elena Musikhina, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, has been granted a two-year visitor’s permit in Canada

B.C. to allow Uber-style ride hailing services to operate in late 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Auditor general takes aim at Liberals’ fighter-jet plan

Suditor general Michael Ferguson is about to release a new report on Canada’s attempts to buy new fighter jets

B.C. couple converts ambulance into a traveling home

The Revelstoke couple plan on touring B.C. ski hills then driving to Mexico

Cyclist defecates, throws own poop at car following B.C. crash

Man defecates in the street before throwing it at a driver locked in her vehicle

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Terrace man killed in Highway 16 hit-and-run

Police ask for public’s help in their investigation

Most Read