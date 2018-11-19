Video of a packed Prince Rupert civic centre where people came to buy local goods before Christmas

The 43rd annual Kaien Island Craft Fair was held in the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Nov. 16 and 17. Vendors and shoppers alike from across the North Coast filled the recreational space.

Dozens of tables were set up and craftspeople showcased their handmade masterpieces. Guests were invited to peruse the isles, getting a peek at the work of the most creative craftspeople the community could offer.

All in an effort to give back.

“These are the communities that we raise our kids in… it’s just so important we spend locally and make sure that we create communities that our kids can grow up in and stay in,” Kala Hooker, one of the fair’s vendors said.

READ MORE: Craft Paradise

RELATED: 2017 Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights



nick.laws@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter