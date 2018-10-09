Juno-nominated children’s artist, Ginalina, worked with young children and students across the North Coast in early October. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Juno-nominated children’s artist tours North Coast

Ginalina and Friends offered workshops and performances to Lax Kw’alaams and Prince Rupert students

Juno-nominated children’s musician, Ginalina, travelled up to the North Coast to run songwriting and storytelling workshops will students the first week of October.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience to meet the kids and to get to know their ideas and to bring them to life through song,” she said.

Ginalina and Friends were at two Strongstart programs for young kids from 0-5 years old, P.A.C.E.S. Hub for youths, Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert, five elementary schools and they spent a full day at Lax Kw’alaams.

“We were working on the idea on celebrate me and celebrate you. They wanted to write a song also about a unicorn. Together we were doing brainstorming of the words and creating lyrics, but the important part was the chorus,” Ginalina said.

On the day I was born, I popped out like popcorn, the doctor blew their horn and I said I want to be a unicorn.

“It was a really fun song,” she said. “And I don’t think anybody could have come up with words ‘I popped out like popcorn’ except for children.”

Prince Rupert Early Years sponsored Ginalina and Friends to travel north from Vancouver.

“I just love exposing our kids to different professions so that they know they can be absolutely anything,” said Kate Toye, coordinator for Prince Rupert Early Years-North Coast Regional and Aboriginal Engagement.

