Jim West fell in love with Prince Rupert in 1969, when he travelled to the North Coast by train. He started Jim West Signs Ltd. on Fraser Street and around December, he turns in Santa for the holidays. On March 13, 2019, he passed away. (Northern View file photo)

Jolly old elf, Jim West, passes away

West was a talented sign painter and business owner of Jim West Signs in Prince Rupert

Sign painter, Santa Claus and marijuana advocate, Jim West passed away on March 13.

West travelled by train to Prince Rupert in 1969 and fell in love with the North Coast. A year later, he set up shop, and eventually started Jim West Signs on Fraser Street.

Then, during the holiday season, West would grow his beard a little longer and wear his red Santa suit. For years, the jolly old elf would hop on helicopters with the Coast Guard and deliver presents to children in lighthouses from Haida Gwaii to Vancouver Island.

When he found Cookie, she became his number one helper. They could both be seen in December in red suits with a bag full of presents.

West has been Santa for many Prince Rupert kids for over 45 years.

READ MORE: Heart of our City: Coast Guard Santa

READ MORE: One of a kind vintage bus rolls into Prince Rupert

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sensory playroom opens for children with special needs

Just Posted

Jolly old elf, Jim West, passes away

West was a talented sign painter and business owner of Jim West Signs in Prince Rupert

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

Port Edward CAO said rot discovered under tiles is adding time and costs

CN rail crossing upgrades delayed again

Port Edward councillors raise Vopak emergency preparedness concerns

At the March 12 meeting councillor Kristoff said “nobody’s ready” for the increased rail traffic

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read