Jolly old elf, Jim West, passes away

West was a talented sign painter and business owner of Jim West Signs in Prince Rupert

Jim West fell in love with Prince Rupert in 1969, when he travelled to the North Coast by train. He started Jim West Signs Ltd. on Fraser Street and around December, he turns in Santa for the holidays. On March 13, 2019, he passed away. (Northern View file photo)

Sign painter, Santa Claus and marijuana advocate, Jim West passed away on March 13.

West travelled by train to Prince Rupert in 1969 and fell in love with the North Coast. A year later, he set up shop, and eventually started Jim West Signs on Fraser Street.

Then, during the holiday season, West would grow his beard a little longer and wear his red Santa suit. For years, the jolly old elf would hop on helicopters with the Coast Guard and deliver presents to children in lighthouses from Haida Gwaii to Vancouver Island.

When he found Cookie, she became his number one helper. They could both be seen in December in red suits with a bag full of presents.

West has been Santa for many Prince Rupert kids for over 45 years.

