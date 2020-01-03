Jingle Bell Rocks its way to a charity record

Ian Lihou joins his Ring System Music Studio students on stage during the Jingle Bell Rock concert on Dec. 14 at the Lester Centre. A record $3,877 was raised for the Salvation Army thanks to donations for the event. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The Lester Centre was rocking around the clock last month as the talented kids of Prince Rupert performed songs at the eighth annual Jingle Bell Rock concert in support of the Salvation Army.

Orchestrated by Ian Lihou and Alley McCulloch of the Ring System Music Studio, the night was a blend of singing, instrumentals and memorable solos. As they did with the popular summer Rock Stock concert, the young artists spent plenty of time practicing in the leadup to concert night, even taking part in group sessions at Lihou’s home studio.

It was a jaunty start to the evening with a rendition of The Foundations’ Build Me Up Buttercup, and the energy held throughout the night. Hayden Basso-Parnell later delivered a rousing cover of Dirty Laundry by Don Henley of the Eagles, while Ronin Lomba showed a knack on guitar as he shredded out My Sharona in the second half of the show.

As the name of the concert alluded to, there were a number of Christmas songs to enjoy, including Sleigh Ride, One More Sleep, and of course Jingle Bell Rock. The evening, which featured dozens of artists in total, concluded with John Lennon’s Imagine.

When all was said and done the Jingle Bell Rock raised a record $3,877 that will go toward the Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal. This caps off a successful fundraising year for Ring System, which raised more than $3,700 for the Salvation Army at Rock Stock in May.

Most Read