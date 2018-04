People across Canada are sharing photos and messages today to support the Humboldt families

The Northern View team in their jerseys for #JerseysForHumboldt day. (Jonathan Boutilier / The Northern View)

A Jersey Day event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms has gone national, with people across Canada — and Prince Rupert — sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

