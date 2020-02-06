It’s on – the 2020 Rail Jam!

Don’t forget to register for the main event

There will be plenty of bumps, big air and freestyling at this year’s combined Rail Jam and Winterfest snowtacular taking place at the Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club on Saturday, February 8.

The location has changed to the golf course to encourage spectators to come out and enjoy this family event, with snowboarders and skiers performing their tricks on a man-made snow hill built specifically for the event.

The organizers want to ensure maximum fun is had (with safety being a top priority), friendships are built and to encourage others to join the sport.

Winterfest will have outdoor booths to visit, snow doodling, tobogganing, snow activities, free curling, kids zone, door prizes and free food.

In previous years, the competition, which is open to all ages, has seen competitors come from Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace, as well as our local Kitimatians.

The event is organized by the District of Kitimat Leisure Services and the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Daudet Creek Contracting, who will be building the ski hill, LNG Canada who will provide a free lunch and Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club, who have provided the location and other activities for the event.

Rail Jam registration, and competitors’ practice time, will be between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and entry is $30 (cash only) which includes a T-shirt. Registration is only on the day at Hirsch Creek Club.

Participants under 19 years require a parent’s signature. Helmets are mandatory for entrants.

Winterfest activities take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with sensory friendly time from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and the Rail Jam starts at 1:15 p.m..

For more information call Riverlodge at 250-632-8970.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Volunteers keep Sugar Shack a sweet sensation

Just Posted

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

Northern Development funds $1.1 million dollars to small businesses

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Internet woes for CityWest customers

Rockslide severs internet and data lines to Prince Rupert

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus

Langley man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for new cases

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Most Read