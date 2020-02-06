It’s on – the 2020 Rail Jam!

There will be plenty of bumps, big air and freestyling at this year’s combined Rail Jam and Winterfest snowtacular taking place at the Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club on Saturday, February 8.

The location has changed to the golf course to encourage spectators to come out and enjoy this family event, with snowboarders and skiers performing their tricks on a man-made snow hill built specifically for the event.

The organizers want to ensure maximum fun is had (with safety being a top priority), friendships are built and to encourage others to join the sport.

Winterfest will have outdoor booths to visit, snow doodling, tobogganing, snow activities, free curling, kids zone, door prizes and free food.

In previous years, the competition, which is open to all ages, has seen competitors come from Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace, as well as our local Kitimatians.

The event is organized by the District of Kitimat Leisure Services and the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Daudet Creek Contracting, who will be building the ski hill, LNG Canada who will provide a free lunch and Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club, who have provided the location and other activities for the event.

Rail Jam registration, and competitors’ practice time, will be between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and entry is $30 (cash only) which includes a T-shirt. Registration is only on the day at Hirsch Creek Club.

Participants under 19 years require a parent’s signature. Helmets are mandatory for entrants.

Winterfest activities take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with sensory friendly time from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and the Rail Jam starts at 1:15 p.m..

For more information call Riverlodge at 250-632-8970.