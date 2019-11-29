It pays to shop local: Week one winners announced for Santa Shops Here

Rob McKay with office manager Melissa Boutilier at The Northern View. Winner in week one of Santa Shops Here. (The Northern View file photo)
Gina Jackson with office manager Melissa Boutilier at The Northern View. Winner in week one of Santa Shops Here. (The Northern View file photo)
Gulio Reali with multi-media marketing consultant Ed Evans at The Northern View. Winner in week one of Santa Shops Here. (The Northern View file photo)
Haiden Bell with multi-media marketing consultant Ed Evans at The Northern View. Winner in week one of Santa Shops Here. (The Northern View file photo) Haiden Bell with multi-media marketing consultant Ed Evans at The Northern View. Winner in week one of Santa Shops Here. (The Northern View file photo)
Sandy Kaardal with office manager Melissa Boutilier at The Northern View. Winner in week one of Santa Shops Here. (The Northern View file photo)

Congratulations to our first five winners in the Santa Shops Here 2019 contest. It pays to shop local!

