Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

An injured humpback whale has a local conservationist concerned.

Peter Hamilton, of Life Force Society, said he first spotted the juvenile swimming alone on July 8, in the Georgia Strait, about a mile off Cape Lazo,near Comox.

“I was out, and I saw this one humpback alone, doing very shallow surfacing, which I thought was a little unusual, so I observed [it] for a while and saw some injuries on its side,” said Hamilton. “Eventually he or she swam close to the boat and I got a photo of a very deep cut, exposing part of the spine, between the dorsal fin and the tail.”

Hamilton was unsure of the cause of the injury.

“It could have been a prop, or it could have been an entanglement, but there was no reports of anyone untangling a humpback,” he said. “The cut itself looked like it could have been done by a boat prop, but there were other marks that looked like they could have been rope burns.

“I’ve been in communication with Jackie [Hildering] at MERS (Marine Education and Research Society), trying to determine the injury. Hopefully we can determine the cause of the injury soon.”

Hamilton said he saw the whale again two days later, this time swimming with another whale.

“That is hopeful, seeing it with another whale. It was kind of worrisome, seeing one humpback alone, with such a severe, fresh wound.”

In May, photos surfaced online of an injured humpback in Howe Sound. That injury was suspected to have been caused by a boat propeller.

“There is a lot of human activity on the waters, which makes it hazardous for the whales,” said Hamilton. “Unfortunately, the new regulations did not increase the distance boaters have to keep from humpbacks. It should be at least 200 metres.”

RELATED: New regulations call for more distance between boats and whales

New regulations imposed this week stipulate boats must remain 200 metres from all killer whales in B.C. The regulated distance from humpbacks remains 100 metres.

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Julie Enman shares tools of empowerment

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you think an NDP led federal government would be beneficial for the Northwest?

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Prince Rupert as a part of his tour of Northern B.C.

Exclusive: Jagmeet Singh on North Coast industry and fisheries

Video with federal NDP leader, who was in Prince Rupert on his northern B.C. tour

Third propane project for North Coast B.C.

Vopak is proposing to build a storage tank on Ridley Island for natural gas products

Resource Benefits Alliance begins stakeholder outreach

RBA will reach out to local business, labour unions and community groups later this summer

Five container yard employees hospitalized after being exposed to “unknown substance”

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C., to investigate the incident at Fairview

This Week Podcast – Episode 93

Intertidal Music Festival special, find out how you can win tickets to the big event

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie opening Friday

City’s film liaison recalls four days of filming at city hall last fall, with Dwayne Johnson on set

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

Most Read

  • Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

    Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop