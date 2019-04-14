VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Active Living Fair

3rd Avenue was cordened off for the Pop-up Prince Repert event

Downtown’s Third Avenue was taken over last Saturday by the Active Living Fair.

The second-running of the fair was organized by Pop-up Prince Rupert which aims to promote the city’s core.

“We aim to revitalize downtown Prince Rupert and Third Avenue in particular. We focus on human capital retention and events like these are designed to make the city a more desirable place to live,” said Veronika Stewart, City of Prince Rupert communications manager.

READ MORE: Pop-up fair to bring vibrancy back to Third Avenue

Ecotrust Canada’s North Coast Innovation Lab intern Denise Gonzalez was the project coordinator for the event.

“The event is to promote more vibrancy in Prince Rupert and to support the groups that are promoting vibrancy in Prince Rupert,” Gonzalez said.

Activities included mixed martial art displays by North Coast Mixed Martial Arts, and fitness and yoga demonstrations by K2 Cycle Fitness and fantasy archery.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Downtown pop up market in Prince Rupert

Stewart said the fair is one of the Redesign Prince Rupert events funded in part by the city.

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter



Aspen Clouthier and Zakarie Bonneschranz in full cosplay at the archery stand (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Veronika Stewart, City of Prince Rupert Communications Manager at the Pop-Up City table sharing information from the city (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Mayor Lee Brain with Kerrie Kennedy, Karen Cruz and Venisha Cruz of K2 Cycle Fusion offered free classes to attendees (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Bev Killbery, President of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society with Barb Gruber, past president (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Gareth Millroy / The Northern View Young children receive self-defence training from members of the North Coast Mixed Martial Arts.

Youth participant received some 1 on 1 training from the North Coast Mixed Martial Arts (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Mayor Lee Brain with Denise Gonzalez and Kerrie Kennedy (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Gareth Millroy / The Northern View Karen Cruz instructs the Buti Yoga class with an interesting class group.

Jeremy Sheeshka, music teacher at Charles Hays Secondary School with Genevieve Mah, band mom at the CHSS fund raising table (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Chloe McMeekin, Health and Wellness Mission said, “We promote healthy living and everyone should live healthy.” (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)