ILWU charity golf day brings in big money for local hospital

$20,000 will be going to the Cancer Care Unit upgrade thanks to the Labour Day scramble

The ILWU charity golf scramble in support of the NCHIS was held on Labour Day. (ILWU photo)

Labour Day is an opportunity to remember the many worker’s rights that have been fought for and won over the years. For one of Prince Rupert’s largest unions, the International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 505, it’s also a chance to contribute to the community through a charitable cause.

As they did last year, the ILWU and the North Coast Health Improvement Society (NCHIS) teamed up to put on a charity golf scramble. Featuring 100 golfers, a picnic lunch and closing banquet dinner also accompanied the day. This year’s event was a great success, with $20,000 raised for donation when all was said and done. The funds are set to go to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s cancer care unit, which is in need of substantial upgrades and renovations.

(ILWU photo)

There were plenty of activities for non-golfers as well. (ILWU photo)

“On behalf of the North Coast Health Improvement Society, I would like to say that we are both amazed and appreciative of the generous contribution made by the ILWU Local 505 and the participants of the charity golf scramble,” Stefan Delloch, president of the NCHIS, said.

“The amount of $20,000 going towards the Cancer Care Unit upgrade project helps us get that much closer to the fundraising finish line,” Delloch added. “Working with Danny Cook, Sherri Farrell and Owen Dickson was a great experience, and we are beyond appreciative to receive this donation.”

Danny Cook, Owen Dickson and Sherri Farrell of the ILWU present Stefan Delloch of the NCHIS a cheque for $20,000 that will go toward upgrading the Cancer Care Unit at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(ILWU photo)

Deciding on this recipient wasn’t a difficult decision, according to Sherri Farrell of the ILWU, due to the unfortunate wide reach the disease has into people’s lives.

“You can’t look left, right or center without finding somebody that’s been touched by cancer, in Prince Rupert or anywhere,” Farrell said.

The event saw major community support from both sponsors and individuals. Thousands of dollars worth of door prizes were donated for the event, including helijet tours and whale watching tickets.

“It’s impossible to do anything without the sponsors, so a great big thanks goes out to them,” Danny Cook of the ILWU said.

(ILWU photo)

(ILWU photo)

Cook also made sure to thank some of the speakers at the event, including doctor Alex Stene, golf pro Tyler Stene, Delloch, Farrell and Dickson.

“Our community really steps up when it’s a good cause,” Farrell said. “They hear you’re doing a golf scramble and they’re like hey what do you want for a door prize? Or who do I write the cheque out to?”

(ILWU photo)

(ILWU photo)

In addition to money and prizes, people showed up to donate their time as well. From setup and takedown, barbecuing, cleanup, or any other task necessary to accomodate an event that draws hundreds of people, the volunteers were ready and willing to help out.

“All the volunteers that came out, we couldn’t have done it without them,” Farrell said.

Farrell said the timing is perfect to not only help out the NCHIS, but also to remember the union’s roots. “Labour Day is a big deal about making sure that we are celebrating unions and celebrating the workforce. That was the day that we were able to unite with our family and fellow co-workers outside of the workplace.”

Alex Kurial | Journalist