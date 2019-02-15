Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

A few Seawolves hockey players, and a friend, took advantage of the cold snap in Prince Rupert by taking their game to Oliver Lake.
With the All Native Basketball Tournament taking over the city’s arena, and with a day off from high school, the students grabbed their gear and drove out to a frozen Oliver Lake on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Having consistent, below-zero temperatures isn’t a regular occurrence on the North Coast. On occasion, the lake freezes over enough for a day or two of skating. This year, people have had approximately ten days to play on the ice.
Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough
