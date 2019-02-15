Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink

Mitch Mann and Hayden Wilson, bantam rep Seawolves, test out their hockey skills on Oliver Lake, Thursday, Feb. 14. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A few Seawolves hockey players, and a friend, took advantage of the cold snap in Prince Rupert by taking their game to Oliver Lake.

With the All Native Basketball Tournament taking over the city’s arena, and with a day off from high school, the students grabbed their gear and drove out to a frozen Oliver Lake on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Having consistent, below-zero temperatures isn’t a regular occurrence on the North Coast. On occasion, the lake freezes over enough for a day or two of skating. This year, people have had approximately ten days to play on the ice.

Ethan Toye, midget rep Seawolves player, laces up his skates for another day on Oliver Lake. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)