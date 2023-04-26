Hoops for apples

The Prince Rupert Rotary Club’s annual Hoop-a-thon raises funds for Charles Hays Secondary School’s food program and the Rotary’s apple program. Emcee Doug Kydd, said the apple program alone has grown to $35,000 per year. Club president Ellen Witherly said once all the donations are counted the Hoop-A-Thon will have exceeded its goal of $6,500 and top $8,500.
