Hoops for apples

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice takes a shot during the Rotary Club's annual Hoop-A-Thon. The event raises funds for Charles Hays Secondary School's food program and the Rotary's apple program. Emcee Doug Kydd, said the apple program alone has grown to $3,500 per year. Club president Ellen Witherly said once all the donations are counted the Hoop-A-Thon will exceed its goal of $6,500 and top $7,000. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach pitches in during the Prince Rupert Rotary Club's annual Hoop-A-Thon. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Ellen Wright participates in the Rotary Hoop-a-Thon on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Molly Johnson shoots during the Rotary Hoop-A-Thon April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Rotarian Doug Kydd emcees the Rotary Hoop-A-Thon April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

The Prince Rupert Rotary Club’s annual Hoop-a-thon raises funds for Charles Hays Secondary School’s food program and the Rotary’s apple program. Emcee Doug Kydd, said the apple program alone has grown to $35,000 per year. Club president Ellen Witherly said once all the donations are counted the Hoop-A-Thon will have exceeded its goal of $6,500 and top $8,500.

Prince Rupert Hospice aims to help with advance care planning

