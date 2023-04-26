Hoops for apples

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice takes a shot during the Rotary Club’s annual Hoop-A-Thon. The event raises funds for Charles Hays Secondary School’s food program and the Rotary’s apple program. Emcee Doug Kydd, said the apple program alone has grown to $3,500 per year. Club president Ellen Witherly said once all the donations are counted the Hoop-A-Thon will exceed its goal of $6,500 and top $7,000. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach pitches in during the Prince Rupert Rotary Club’s annual Hoop-A-Thon. The event raises funds for Charles Hays Secondary School’s food program and the Rotary’s apple program. Emcee Doug Kydd, said the apple program alone has grown to $3,500 per year. Club president Ellen Witherly said once all the donations are counted the Hoop-A-Thon will exceed its goal of $6,500 and top $7,000. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)