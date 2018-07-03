Highlights from Canada Day 2018 on the North Coast

Photos from July 1st celebrations at Mariner’s Memorial Park

Justin Sampson and his daughter Adelyn enjoyed the afternoon. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Mariner’s Park was filled with red and white on July 1 as Prince Rupert celebrated Canada Day.

Families young and old packed into the park where they were treated to an afternoon of clear weather games, music, dance and delicious food. Volunteers and Prince Rupert Special Events made the day a success.

Below are photos from Sunday, July 1.



Men Who Listen performed several Canadian hits. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Caelyn Wright, 10, creates a big bubble. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Thomas Calli, 2, reaches for a flag. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Erin Henderson practices her juggling. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Michael Gurney presents a member of the crowd with a T-shirt for having the best Canadian themed attire of the afternoon. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Treena Decker helped MC the afternoon’s activities. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)