Wayne Haldane, who has been commercial fishing since he was 15, moved to Prince Rupert after meeting the love of his life. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Heart of Our City: Metlakatla fisherman returns for love

Since moving back to Prince Rupert Wayne Haldane coached the women’s basketball team to victory

Down at the Metlakatla ferry dock, Wayne Haldane waits for his interview on his day off.

He’s 72 years old and still spends much of his time in the wheelhouse. The boat he runs for Coastal Shellfish harvests scallops from a farm just off Digby Island and Wolf Island.

But life at sea began at 15 when he went on his first fishing trip with his uncle.

“I was down at the back and I would help him take the fish out. I think it was 15. That was the taste of my first beer because I got feeling good on one, and since then I haven’t slowed down,” he said with a laugh.

Back then, the Vancouver-born commercial fisherman didn’t know he’d find the love of his life on the North Coast, or that he’d help the Metlakatla women’s team win eight All Native Basketball Tournament championships.

“We made $17,000 every year, just about, on salmon alone,” Haldane said, shaking his head.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Bringing back the culture

For four months of the year he’d catch salmon, and for three months he’d harvest herring roe-on-kelp, a nutrition bomb filled with protein, minerals and vitamins that Haldane likes to eat fried in butter and garlic, he’d rather skip the ooligan grease.

“When we’re having meals, like fish and stuff like that, everybody uses ooligan grease, even my grandchildren,” he said, making a face.

Although born in the big city, he moved to Prince Rupert when he was two. His mother was from the Musqueam Indian Band, his father was from Metlakatla. He moved back to the Lower Mainland in his mid-twenties, continued to fish, and would visit Prince Rupert from time to time.

For 20 years his base was in Vancouver until his heart took him back.

He was 45 when he first met Gwen.

There was one moment when he just knew she was the one. They were out on a commercial fishing trip. He was bossing the crew around, and she stood up to him.

“I was on top and I was up there swearing at them and she turned around and said ‘F you Wayne’ and ever since then I fell in love with her,” he said. Oh, and he never spoke to her like that again.

Moving back to Prince Rupert meant he was a part of the All Native Basketball scene again. He’d played basketball when he was younger with Ken Shields, who coached the Canadian national team and the men’s team at the University of Victoria. Haldane was also the Athlete of the Year at Mount Royal University.

When he was back in Prince Rupert, he was watching the women’s Metlakatla team when he thought maybe he’d try coaching them.

“I was watching them… What they had done is they were hit by about 20 points and they lost. That was because of poor coaching. I thought I would get a team together and start from there. See if I can’t better it, and I did,” he said.

“We won that year and two years after. That’s pretty good for the small village that we came from.”

When asked what his coaching style was, he said quiet. He doesn’t go out there and scream at everyone. He would pull a player aside, tell them what to do, and they’d do it.

In the 12 years he coached the team, he said they won eight championships. He retired two years ago.

Coaching wasn’t his only imprint on the Metlakatla community. He was elected in 2013 as an off-reserve councillor on the Metlakatla Council, and continues to work for the First Nations-owned aquaculture business, Coastal Shellfish.

Two hip replacements, and a knee replacement later, Haldane said he doesn’t dance or play much basketball anymore. He does, however, do a floss dance for his wife. She took a photo of him while in action, and sent it out to family and friends.

“Anybody who wants to laugh can take a look at that,” he said with a chuckle.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Glenn Reece is a dedicated student


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams
Next story
Feral cat activist Linda Scott passes away

Just Posted

Feral cat activist Linda Scott passes away

Scott was coordinator of the Prince Rupert SPCA trap-neuter-release program

Prince Rupert awards $3M landfill contract

City landfill only has space until April 2019

Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

First open commercial fishing for wild B.C. sockeye on the Skeena River 2018 began July 24

WEB POLL: Should fish farms be moved inland?

Federal MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms in B.C.

Rupertite wins 10km event at annual Totem to Totem race

Jamie Komadina competed in the Haida Gwaii event alongside 10 other runners from Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast – Episode 95

Learn about what was found along the shores of Rushbrook, and other news from Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms

Spokesperson for BC Salmon Farming Association says the move would put the industry out of business.

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Most Read