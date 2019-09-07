Heads Up: National Geographic ship in Prince Rupert this morning

The National Geographic Quest is currently docked at Atlin Terminal. Don’t wait if you’d like to see it though — the vessel will be setting sail at noon today.
The expedition vessel was constructed in 2018, weighing 2,906 tonnes and able to carry 100 passengers. It is a third larger than National Geographic’s other two cruise ships, the Sea Bird and Sea Lion.
|(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
|(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter