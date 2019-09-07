The National Geographic Quest made a brief stop in Prince Rupert on Saturday morning. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Heads Up: National Geographic ship in Prince Rupert this morning

The boat won’t be around long though, so head down to the waterfront if you want to take a peek

The National Geographic Quest is currently docked at Atlin Terminal. Don’t wait if you’d like to see it though — the vessel will be setting sail at noon today.

The expedition vessel was constructed in 2018, weighing 2,906 tonnes and able to carry 100 passengers. It is a third larger than National Geographic’s other two cruise ships, the Sea Bird and Sea Lion.

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

