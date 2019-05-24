Totem poles outside the Haida Heritage Centre in Skidegate (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Haida Gwaii and Bella Bella organizations receive funding for arts and culture

The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funded 83 organizations across B.C. this year

Arts and culture organizations in the North Coast will see an extra $31,000 of funding through the province’s Community Resilience through Arts and Culture Grants.

Three organizations in Haida Gwaii received funding this year. Skidegate Band Council received $9,500 to “host drum making workshops to promote cultural wellness through healing, resilience and connection.” The Edge of the World Music Festival Society, who organize an annual music festival on the banks of the Tlell River in Haida Gwaii received $1,500. Old Masset Village council received $10,000 for the Haida Health Centre.

“Supporting traditional artistry and creating space for healing is an important part of building resiliency in North Coast communities, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous,” said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice.

READ MORE: Arts funding for Haida Gwaii and Rupert societies

Qqs (Eyes) Projects Society, in Bella Bella received $10,000. They are a Heiltsuk First Nation non-profit organization with a mission to revitalize their culture by supporting youth, culture, and environment.

“This investment in the creative sector will enable communities to reach deeper understanding of our shared relationships and histories,” said Rice.

This is the second year of the The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funding program, with over 83 organizations across B.C. having been funded this year alone. They aim to fund projects that “use the restorative power of art and culture to inspire community engagement and to bring healing in response to environmental, social and economic hardships.”

READ MORE: Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel


Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert residents jailed for “being a wallflower,” “too nice,” and “not selling enough cars”
Next story
Search and rescue equipment on Lax Kw’alaams receives critical upgrades

Just Posted

B.C. port workers set to strike on Monday in Vancouver

A strike at two container terminals would affect Canadian trade to Asia

Prince Rupert residents jailed for “being a wallflower,” “too nice,” and “not selling enough cars”

Business community seeks bail to raise money for Relay For Life

Service honours Marlene Swift’s life and work with North Coast Victims Services

RCMP, Prince Rupert residents attend a ceremony for Swift from inside the Salvation Army on May 23

Cruise ship 2019 season officially sails into Prince Rupert

Eleven thousand tourists expected to visit Northland Terminal this year

Nisga’a Nation tourism industry hits the road

First pilot tour to the Nass Valley is set for this summer with Indigenous Tourism BC

Why We Relay: “No one should walk alone”

Sibling duo, Katie and James Ryeburn, are relaying for their Prince Rupert community

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Most Read