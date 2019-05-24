Haida Gwaii and Bella Bella organizations receive funding for arts and culture

The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funded 83 organizations across B.C. this year

Totem poles outside the Haida Heritage Centre in Skidegate (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Arts and culture organizations in the North Coast will see an extra $31,000 of funding through the province’s Community Resilience through Arts and Culture Grants.

Three organizations in Haida Gwaii received funding this year. Skidegate Band Council received $9,500 to “host drum making workshops to promote cultural wellness through healing, resilience and connection.” The Edge of the World Music Festival Society, who organize an annual music festival on the banks of the Tlell River in Haida Gwaii received $1,500. Old Masset Village council received $10,000 for the Haida Health Centre.

“Supporting traditional artistry and creating space for healing is an important part of building resiliency in North Coast communities, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous,” said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice.

Qqs (Eyes) Projects Society, in Bella Bella received $10,000. They are a Heiltsuk First Nation non-profit organization with a mission to revitalize their culture by supporting youth, culture, and environment.

“This investment in the creative sector will enable communities to reach deeper understanding of our shared relationships and histories,” said Rice.

This is the second year of the The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funding program, with over 83 organizations across B.C. having been funded this year alone. They aim to fund projects that “use the restorative power of art and culture to inspire community engagement and to bring healing in response to environmental, social and economic hardships.”

